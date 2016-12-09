Research News
- Researchers Reveal the Role of Plant Hormone Jasmonic Acid in Mediating Radiation Induced Bystander Effect in Arabidopsis Thaliana
- Quantitative Insights in Hydrogen-bond Cooperativity in an Intact Protein
- Anthropogenic Groundwater Extraction Affects both Hydrology and Climate
- IAP Scientists Find Heavy Air pollution in Beijing Originated from Regional Transport and Intensified by Local Emission
Researchers Reveal the Role of Plant Hormone Jasmonic Acid in Mediating Radiation Induced Bystander Effect in Arabidopsis ThalianaLearn more
Scientific Database
Scientific databases of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are available.Read more>>
BCAS
A magazine of China's national science academy that provides information on its latest events, research and innovations, telling stories of its leading scientists and their discoveries.Read more>>
Join Us
Research Positions on CMS Experiment at the Institute of High Energy Physics, Beijing, and CERN
Global Recruitment: Postdoctoral Position AvailableRead more>>