“Beijing is located to the north of the North China Plain. During the initial polluted period, it is affected by southerly transport at the latitude of 500-1000 m.” WANG find, “Once the pollution is formed, the MLH will decrease quickly to 500m even lower and increase the pollutant concentration rapidly with compression mechanism. Meanwhile, the hygroscopic growth and heterogeneous chemical processes enhancement under the circumstance of high relative humidity will facilitate the explosive growth of secondary particulate matters.”