Researchers Reveal the Role of Plant Hormone Jasmonic Acid in Mediating Radiation Induced Bystander Effect in Arabidopsis Thaliana[Jan 04, 2017]
A study team led by Prof. BIAN Po in Institute of Technical Biology & Agriculture Engineering, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (CASHIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, revealed molecular mechanisms underlying RIBE in plants.
Quantitative Insights in Hydrogen-bond Cooperativity in an Intact Protein[Jan 04, 2017]
The Modelling and Simulation Group from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy Sciences, led by Professor YAO Lishan, demonstrated the quantitative analysis of the h-bond cooperativity in a intact (or natural) protein.
Anthropogenic Groundwater Extraction Affects both Hydrology and Climate[Jan 04, 2017]
Recently, scientists from CAS Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Prof. XIE Zhenghui and Dr. ZENG Yujin incorporated a scheme of anthropogenic groundwater exploitation into the Community Earth System Model version 1.2, and conducted a series of simulations over global scale to investigate the impacts of anthropogenic groundwater exploitation on the hydrological processes and climate system around the world.
IAP Scientists Find Heavy Air pollution in Beijing Originated from Regional Transport and Intensified by Local Emission[Jan 03, 2017]
“Beijing is located to the north of the North China Plain. During the initial polluted period, it is affected by southerly transport at the latitude of 500-1000 m.” WANG find, “Once the pollution is formed, the MLH will decrease quickly to 500m even lower and increase the pollutant concentration rapidly with compression mechanism. Meanwhile, the hygroscopic growth and heterogeneous chemical processes enhancement under the circumstance of high relative humidity will facilitate the explosive growth of secondary particulate matters.”
Researchers Reveal Interaction between Radioadaptive Responses and Radiation Induced Bystander Effect in vivo[Jan 03, 2017]
A study team led by Prof. BIAN Po in Institute of Technical Biology & Agriculture Engineering, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (CAHIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently reported the interaction between RAR and RIBE.
Researchers Reveal Intra-annual Tree-ring Stable Isotope Variations in Pines[Jan 03, 2017]
Researchers from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and University of Erlangen - Nürnbergv analyzed the tree-ring stable carbon (δ13C) and oxygen (δ18O) isotope variations in the earlywood and latewood of two pine species (Pinus kesiya and Pinus armandii) from secondary forest and the natural forest.
News Updates
Research in China
Contact Us
Chinese Academy of Sciences
Add: 52 Sanlihe Rd., Xicheng District, Beijing, China
Postcode: 100864
Tel: 86-10-68597521 (day) 86-10-68597289 (night)
Fax: 86-10-68511095 (day) 86-10-68512458 (night)
E-mail: cas_en@cas.cn