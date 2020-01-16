The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), China's highest academic institution in natural sciences, revealed its annual "Highlight Researches" list Sunday. Gene-edited diseased monkeys cloning, an archaeological discovery of the earliest human occupation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the unveiling of the African swine fever virus structure are the top three research advances in 2019.
Chinese scientists have developed an octopus-inspired soft robot with the capabilities of shrinking, environment-adaptive camouflage and multimodal locomotion. The robot possesses outstanding obstacle-crossing abilities including crawling within a two-mm-high tunnel and swimming through a 450-micrometer-wide channel, said DU Xuemin, the leading researcher.
The researchers from the South China Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) conducted the precipitation manipulation experiment to simulate a delayed wet season and a wet season with more rainfall over a three-year period from 2012 to 2015. They hoped to learn how seasonal precipitation changes affect soil respiration, especially in seasonally dry tropical forests.
Chinese researchers have discovered an important pathogenic mechanism of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection, gaining a better understanding of how the bacterium causes disease. They made the discovery by identifying a previously unrecognized mechanism that Mycobacterium tuberculosis uses to suppress host immunity. A paper on the finding has been published on the website of the science journal Nature.
China's top science academy honored three foreign scientists from the Netherlands, the United States and Germany for their contributions in Sino-foreign research cooperation Thursday in Beijing. BAI Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), conferred the Academy's Award for International Scientific Cooperation to Dutch astronomer Richard Gordon Strom, American physicist Sokrates Theodore Pantelides and German environmental scientist Ewald Schnug.
Chinese researchers from the Kunming Institute of Botany and the local nature reserve in Kunming have discovered a new plant species of Aristolochia in Wenshan city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
86-10-68597521 (day)
86-10-68597289 (night)
86-10-68511095 (day)
86-10-68512458 (night)
cas_en@cas.cn
52 Sanlihe Rd., Beijing,
China (100864)
Copyright © 2002 - Chinese Academy of Sciences